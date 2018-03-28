Tesla Says Cause of Fatal Crash Not Yet Known Without Car's Logs

This image taken from a video shows the scene of an accident involving a Tesla Model X on March 23.

Tesla Inc. said it doesn’t yet know what caused the fatal accident involving its Model X car in California on Friday because it hasn’t been able to retrieve the vehicle’s logs.

The company is working with authorities to recover data from the car’s computer, it said in a blog post Tuesday. Tesla didn’t disclose whether the driver had engaged Tesla’s partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, when the crash occurred.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it’s sending investigators to examine issues raised by the accident, in which the Model X struck a highway barrier on March 23 near Mountain View. The safety board will examine the post-crash fire and steps needed to make the vehicle safe to remove from an accident scene, the agency said in a tweet.

Tesla owners have driven the same highway stretch with Autopilot engaged about 85,000 times since the system was introduced, and no accidents have been reported that the company is aware of, the carmaker said.

Tesla said its battery packs are designed so that when a fire occurs, it spreads slowly so people have more time to exit the car. “That appears to be what happened here as we understand there were no occupants still in the Model X by the time the fire could have presented a risk,” Tesla said.

The collision caused extensive damage partly because a safety barrier meant to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider had been removed or crushed in a prior accident without being replaced, Tesla said.