Tesla Investors Can Move Ahead With Claims Over SolarCity Deal

Tesla Inc. investors can press forward with claims that founder Elon Musk duped them into backing his $2.6 billion purchase of a solar-energy firm founded by his cousins.

Tesla shareholders challenging the acquisition of San Mateo, California-based SolarCity Corp. have produced enough evidence showing the deal may have been flawed by conflicts among Musk and other company directors to proceed with their lawsuit, a Delaware judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling comes as Musk’s electric-car maker faces a crisis in the wake of a fatal crash involving one of its Model X cars in California earlier this month. Tesla’s shares have fallen on all but five days this month and the company lost its perch to General Motors Co. as the most valuable automaker. The stock declined 7.7 percent Wednesday to $257.78.