Tax Cut's Warts Show Up in Short-Term Lending

The tax plan is not the gift that keeps on giving.

The latest sign that it may not live up to its hype is coming from a corner of the financial market that stock investors rarely think about -- short-term loans. The three-month lending rate, which is still priced, at least for now, off Libor, has been rising rapidly. The rate, which spent much of the past decade pretty close to zero, hit 2.3 percent on Tuesday. It started the year at just less than 1.7 percent.

Hidden Cost The tax cut appears to be boosting short-term lending rates, which has nearly doubled since September Source: Bloomberg

Rising short-term rates are usually a sign of financial distress, which has people scratching their heads. Other than a somewhat rocky stock market, there are few indications of financial stress. Unemployment and default rates are still near all-time lows. Bank stocks have actually outperformed the rest of the market in 2018.

Instead, a growing number of credit market watchers are landing on a different answer: the tax bill, particularly the part aimed at forcing U.S. companies to repatriate their overseas cash. There's some debate about the mechanics, but the theory is that the cash that companies have had sitting idle overseas to avoid paying taxes had become part of the short-term funding infrastructure of global financial markets. Now that the roughly $2 trillion stash is headed back to the U.S., foreign banks, which rely much more on deposits for funding than U.S. banks, need to replace those dollar deposits and are increasing what they willing to pay to attract funds. Short-term loans compete for the same dollars as deposits, so those rates are rising as well.

Other factors are at play as well. The Federal Reserve is one. It has been increasing its benchmark rate, which influences short-term borrowing costs. Still, the difference between the three-month Libor rate and the Fed's overnight lending rate is usually pretty small, around 0.15 percentage points. It is nearly four times that now, close to 0.6 percentage points. Ben Breitholtz, a data scientist at Bianco Research, did a study and concluded that about 0.15 percentage points of the increase in the three-month Libor rate could be attributed to the repatriation portion of the tax bill. An additional 0.15 percentage points could be attributed to the assumption that the U.S. will have to borrow more in general in the wake of the overall tax cut and the recent omnibus spending package.

Growing Gap Short-term borrowing rates, usually tied to the Fed, are rising faster than normal Source: Bloomberg

About $2 trillion in corporate loans is tied to Libor. A 0.30 percentage point bump increases corporate borrowing costs on this debt by $6 billion. That's not a big deal overall, but much of that cost is concentrated in the highest-leveraged companies, which might not be able to swallow higher interest expenses, causing other financial stress. REITs are particularly exposed to Libor.

On top of that, a little more than $1 trillion in consumer real estate loans is tied to Libor. Credit card rates are also nominally tied to Libor, but because those rates -- often in the teens -- are much higher than Libor, most borrowers won't notice. Libor also plays a role in the municipal lending market and can increase borrowing costs for cities and states.

Overseas, a much bigger percentage of residential mortgages is tied to Libor than in the U.S. Globally, as much as $350 trillion in loans and derivatives is tied to Libor. In Saudi Arabia, for one, the higher Libor rate, along with a new regime, appears to be raising concerns that capital could flee the country. But some of those holders of derivatives will benefit from a higher Libor. What's more, while borrowers will have to pay more, deposits are also earning higher rates, offsetting some of the economic cost. Still, if higher short-term borrowing rates slow the global economy, the U.S. economy will feel it as well.

None of this is likely to eclipse the $2 trillion boost U.S. companies are expected to get from lower tax rates, but it does raise more doubts about the extent of the benefits of the tax cut. "We wanted the cash back from overseas so companies would invest in the U.S., but there is a cost to that," said Vincent Reinhart, the chief economist at Standish Mellon Asset Management and a former Fed senior staff member. "That's why it's really hard to score a piece of legislation like this."

When the tax cut was first proposed and passed, U.S. investors reacted with joy. Just a few months later, they are getting a clearer picture of the consequences of the tax cut, warts and all.

