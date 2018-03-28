South Africa Central Bank Cuts Rate to Two-Year Low of 6.5%

Inflation seen in target band for the next three years

The South African Reserve Bank cut its benchmark lending rate to a two-year low as it sees inflation staying in its target band until at least the end of 2020.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to trim the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent, Governor Lesetja Kganyago told reporters Wednesday in the capital, Pretoria.

The second rate reduction since July comes as inflation slowed to a three-year low February, moving well below the midpoint of the central bank’s target range of 3 percent to 6 percent, and 2017 economic growth exceeded forecasts. It could add to the positive sentiment that gained momentum when Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded Jacob Zuma as president last month, boosting business and consumer confidence and the currency,

While the increase in the nation’s value-added tax rate could add about 0.6 percentage point to the inflation trajectory for the year starting starting April 1, the stronger rand will mitigate some of the impact, Kganyago said. Risks to the price outlook are evenly balanced, he said.

“There would have to be something change quite substantially to pull inflation even lower between now and the May MPC meeting in order to actually move with another cut that soon,” Gina Schoeman, an economist at Citibank Inc. said by phone from Johannesburg.

Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate on interest rates, advanced for the first time in seven days, with those starting in eight months adding six basis points to 6.68 percent.

And Then There Were Seven South Africa's MPC cut rates at its first meeting with an uneven number of members since 2014 Source: South African Reserve Bank

The reduction was in line with all except four of the estimates by 16 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Four MPC members voted for a cut and three favored unchanged policy, Kganyago said. After more than three years with an even number, the panel now consists of seven people following the appointment of Fundi Tshazibana last month.

The central bank forecasts inflation will remain in the target band until at least the end of 2020, peaking at 5.5 percent in the first quarter of next year.

“While these developments are welcome, the MPC would prefer to see inflation expectations anchored closer to the midpoint of the target band,” Kganyago said.

Dodged Junk

South Africa escaped a third junk credit rating last week when Moody’s Investors Service kept its assessment of the nation’s debt unchanged and changed the outlook to stable from negative, citing recent changes in political leadership.

The rand gained after Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as leader of the ruling African National Congress in December. The central bank’s model assesses the currency to be somewhat overvalued, and further strengthening potential is probably limited, Kganyago said.

The rand weakened 1.1 percent to 11.7920 per dollar by 3:42 p.m. in Johannesburg, leading emerging-market currency declines against the greenback. Yields on benchmark rand-denominated government bonds due December 2026 climbed for the first time in six days, adding three basis points to 7.92 percent.





— With assistance by Simbarashe Gumbo, and Robert Brand