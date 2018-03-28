Shots Fired at Lula’s Campaign Buses in Southern Brazilian State

Two campaign buses belonging to ex-Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were hit by gunfire during his tour of a southern state Tuesday evening, according to local media reports.

Two of the three buses that made up the former president’s caravan were hit by four bullets, while traveling without a police escort in Parana state. Photos published in the Brazilian news media showed holes in the side of the vehicle carrying journalists accompanying Lula’s visit. No was reported as injured.

Police at the scene Photographer: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo

Since leaving office in 2010 with sky-high approval ratings, Lula has become a deeply polarizing figure in Brazil, idolized by many on the left for the legacy of his social policies and loathed on the right for the corruption that flourished under his Workers’ Party government. He is the front-runner in opinion polls for the 2018 presidential election, but he is also likely to be banned after being convicted of graft and money-laundering. A Supreme Court ruling, due April 4, is likely to determine whether he goes to jail, possibly as soon as next week.

As Lula’s legal cases have wound their way through the Brazilian court system, the ex-president has been traveling the country rallying supporters. But he has also courted protests in many areas, including Sunday in the neighboring state of Santa Catarina where his campaign bus was hit by eggs and stones.