Shale Oil Producer Concho Buys RSP Permian for $8 Billion

Concho Resources Inc. will buy rival shale oil producer RSP Permian Inc. in an $8 billion all-share deal, creating one of the largest producers in the region at the center of America’s energy boom.

The deal is the biggest ever in the Permian Basin, topping Exxon Mobil Inc.’s acquisition of assets from the Bass family for as much as $6.5 billion last year and Encana Corp.’s purchase of Athlon Energy Inc. for $7.1 billion in 2014. The Permian, which straddles West Texas and parts of New Mexico, is America’s most fertile shale play.

The move comes as oil majors and independents both focus spending in the region. It “has the potential” to boost shares for small-cap drillers operating there, and may trigger a run on them by bigger producers, said Leo Mariani, an Austin-based analyst for NatAlliance Securities.

“We’ve seen pretty poor performance for U.S. exploration and production stocks over the past six to nine months, despite the fact that oil prices have done extremely well,” Mariani said in a telephone interview. “The sector needs a catalyst.”

Concho, with a market value prior to the deal of more than $23 billion, will pay 0.32 shares for each share of RSP. That’s equal to $50.24 per RSP share, approximately a 29 percent premium to Tuesday’s closing price.

“They’ve come out with with a pretty significant premium," Mariani said. "That could be the kind of thing that catches people’s eyes.”

After the deal closes, Concho’s shareholders will own approximately 74.5 percent of the combined company, with RSP shareholders owning the rest. Concho,which will remain headquartered in Midland, Texas, will also take on $1.5 billion of RSP’s debt. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

“This combination allows us to consolidate premier assets that seamlessly fold into our drilling program, enhance our scale advantage and reinforce our leadership position in the Permian Basin," Concho Chief Executive Officer Tim Leach said in a statement.

For the last couple of years, oil executives have talked about the need for mergers in the region, historically dominated by medium-size companies rather than giants like Exxon or Chevron Corp. Creating super-sized shale producers could reduce operating costs as the techniques used to squeeze oil from shale rock become more capital intensive. For example, companies are drilling long horizontal wells as long as 10,000 feet (3,000 meters), often straddling acreage owned by several operators.

Largest Producer

Concho pumped the equivalent of 193,000 barrels a day last year, while RSP produced 55,000 barrels a day, according to the companies’ annual accounts. Concho said the combination will create the largest crude oil and natural gas producer from unconventional shale in the Permian.

"The deal has the potential to spark an arms race in the region,” said Roy Martin, senior analyst at consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in London. “It’s going to send a shiver down the spines of other companies."

