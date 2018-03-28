Moody's Downgrades South Africa's Eskom Citing Lack of Clear Plan

A pylon tower carries electrical power lines over residential shacks in the Alexandra township outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. had its credit rating downgraded by Moody’s Investors Service, which cited a lack of clarity regarding the South African power utility’s plans to stabilize its finances.

Eskom’s long-term corporate family rating was downgraded to B2 from B1.

“Despite a number of improvements at the company in relation to its corporate governance and liquidity, there is limited visibility at this juncture as to Eskom’s plans for placing its longer term business and financial position on a sustainable footing,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The rating also accounts for “the lack of any tangible financial support for the company in the February state budget, and the liquidity and funding challenges Eskom may continue to face.”