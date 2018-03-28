Melrose Pledges Not to Sell Itself in Last-Ditch GKN Pitch

Melrose Industries Plc made a last-ditch effort to allay concerns it’s the right owner of GKN Plc as the battle for the U.K. engineering company takes on a political dimension a day before its hostile offer runs out.

“Melrose fully stands behind its plan to work for the improvement of not only GKN, but the U.K. economy as well,” the Birmingham-based takeover specialist said in a statement Wednesday. While it has pledged to hold on to GKN’s aerospace business for five years after the government raised concerns about its long-term commitment, Melrose took a further step and promised not to sell or reorganize itself during the period.

A deadline for shareholders to accept Melrose’s 8.3 billion-pound ($11.8 billion) hostile offer for GKN runs out on Thursday and opposes the U.K. company’s own plan to sell its automotive business to U.S.-based Dana Inc. The conflict is the largest U.K.-only hostile-takeover battle in a decade, with the level of acrimony rising daily as each side lobs accusations and counter-arguments about their respective offers to shareholders.

Dana on Monday increased the cash portion of its $6.1 billion bid for GKN’s Driveline unit by 100 million pounds. The U.S. firm said Tuesday that it’s offering superior value with a greater upside and lower execution risk.

Melrose has said it would provide a legally binding guarantee preventing it from offloading the aerospace division, which includes politically sensitive defense activities, until April 1, 2023.

Politicians and labor groups have said that they doubt Melrose’s expertise and portrayed it as an asset-stripper in disguise. Manufacturer Airbus SE has also warned that it may not continue as a customer.