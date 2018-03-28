Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Move its Headquarters to San Jose

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. changed its mind on the location of its headquarters for the second time in five months, now opting for San Jose, California.

The information-technology company had announced in November that it would move its headquarters to the office of its subsidiary, Aruba Networks, based in Santa Clara, California. Its new space in San Jose offers 220,000 square feet, eliminating the need to scatter its workers across various offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company expects to occupy the new office in late 2018.

“We are excited about the opportunity to create a purpose-built workspace and customer briefing center that can accommodate more of our people together at one site, and allow for growth and expansion,” said Nick Gunn, a senior vice president of HPE.

HPE has sought to save money through a cost-cutting program, spearheaded by current Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri and his predecessor, Meg Whitman. As part of the plan, it decided to sell its compound in Palo Alto, California -- the heart of Silicon Valley and HPE’s original home. The company already had planned to move some employees to San Jose, but the new office gives HPE the chance to add more workers there over time.