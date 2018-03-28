Ghanaians Protest in Accra Against Military Agreement With U.S.

Hundreds of Ghana opposition members took to the streets of the capital, Accra, to demonstrate against a government decision to allow a U.S. military base in the West African nation.

Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and general secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress Asiedu Nketia joined protesters calling themselves Ghana First Patriotic Front. Members of the Convention Peoples Party and Peoples National Convention were among demonstrators clad in black and red clothes and carrying placards, according to a live broadcast by Joy News TV on Wednesday.

“We are not ready to sacrifice our security, sovereignty and dignity to any co-operative gain,” said Edem Agbana, convenor of the protest. “The people have the power and they will use it to defend the peace of this country.”

The deal, which lawmakers approved on March 23, allows the U.S. to station forces in the country and use its radio spectrum, according to parliamentary documents. The NDC, which President Nana Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party unseated from power in a December 2016 election, boycotted the parliamentary vote.

“The agreement should be brought back to parliament for us to amend some portions,” said James Klutse Avedzi, an NDC lawmaker. “The agreement allows the U.S. to have access to our military installations. What assurance do we have that we can monitor.”