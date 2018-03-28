EU Plans Fairer Currency Conversions for Consumers

By
Alexander Weber
Updated on

Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

The European Commission proposes to bring down costs for cross-border euro payments within the EU and to make currency conversions fairer for consumers.

  • Under existing rules, cross-border payments in euros within the 19-nation euro area can’t cost more than a domestic transaction; this benefit should be extended to all 28 EU member states, commission says
  • Proposal would reduce transaction fees to a few euros or even cents, while today, bank transfers can cost as much as 24 euros in some non-euro area member states, according to the commission
  • Proposal will apply to bank transfers, card payments, cash withdrawals
  • Commission also proposes to bring more transparency to payments that involve currency conversions so that consumers are aware of the costs
  • Users of payment services are expected to save EU900m per year, commission says in impact assessment
