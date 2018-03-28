Elaine Wynn Says Alleged Rape by Ex-Husband Steve Was Downplayed

Elaine Wynn said a Wynn Resorts Ltd. in-house lawyer who was told in 2009 about an “alleged rape" of an employee by her former husband, Steve Wynn, called it a “personal” matter.

The ex-wife of the company’s founder testified Wednesday for the first time in open court about the allegations of sexual misconduct that led Steve Wynn to step down as chairman and chief executive officer of his casino empire last month.

She said at a hearing in Las Vegas that she told Wynn’s general counsel, Kim Sinatra, nine years ago about the alleged rape from four years earlier.

Sinatra responded that "it was not a company matter but a personal matter, and as far as she was concerned, it was handled," according to Elaine Wynn’s testimony.

A Nevada state judge is deciding what evidence of Steve Wynn’s alleged misconduct can be brought at a jury trial scheduled for next month. Elaine Wynn claims she lost her seat on the Wynn Resorts board of directors in 2015 because she had raised questions about her ex-husband’s "reckless behavior."