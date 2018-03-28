Daimler, BMW Reach a Deal to Merge Car-Sharing Units

Car2Go and DriveNow were both originally started as ventures with established vehicle-rental companies, but Stuttgart-based Daimler and Munich-based BMW each bought out the other owners this year, setting the stage for a tie-up.

Daimler AG and BMW AG plan to merge their car-sharing operations as the world’s biggest luxury-vehicle makers team up to take on ride-hailing providers such as Uber Technologies Inc.

The combination will include Daimler’s Car2Go and BMW’s DriveNow businesses as well as such services as taxi and ride hailing and parking-place locators, they said in a joint statement. Both companies raised full-year profit forecasts, saying earnings are likely to rise slightly if they can complete forming their mobility joint venture in 2018.

The merger would allow the manufacturers to share the risk of operating in a tech-focused industry that also includes growing suite of rivals in mobility services tied to smartphone apps. Car2Go and DriveNow were both originally started as ventures with established vehicle-rental companies, but Stuttgart-based Daimler and Munich-based BMW each bought out the other owners this year, setting the stage for a tie-up.

Daimler and BMW are also joint investors in the HERE digital-mapping consortium, which includes Volkswagen AG’s Audi luxury-car division as well as technology giant Intel Corp. and auto-parts suppliers Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG as partners.

Car2Go offers short-term rentals of models from Daimler’s Smart city-car unit and smaller vehicles from its main Mercedes-Benz brand. DriveNow’s fleet is comprised of Mini cars and BMW-brand compacts, including the battery-powered i3.