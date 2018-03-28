CME Is Said to Near Accord on $5.7 Billion Takeover of NEX

Futures trading giant CME Group Inc. is in advanced talks to buy Michael Spencer’s NEX Group Plc for an equity value of about 4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion), according to people with knowledge of the matter.

An agreement could be reached in the coming days, the people said, declining to be identified as the negotiations are confidential. The talks may yet fall apart, or other suitors may emerge, they said. Shares of NEX jumped 11 percent.

Representatives for CME and London-based NEX, which is better known by its old name, ICAP, declined to comment. The companies this month confirmed a Bloomberg report that they were in early-stage talks.

From Riches to More Riches Michael Spencer's net worth has surged since CME approached NEX Group Source: Bloomberg

Acquiring NEX, which runs markets for trading currencies and Treasuries, would complement the Chicago-based company’s operations as CME offers derivatives on many of the same things. CME Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy has built a powerhouse in part through takeovers, including deals for the Chicago Board of Trade and New York Mercantile Exchange. CME’s stock rose 0.4 percent to $159.56 in New York on Wednesday.

NEX dominates electronic Treasury trading. Its fixed-income division is home to about 80 percent of trading volumes in a $14.5 trillion market. CME enjoys a near-monopoly over trading of Treasury futures. Putting cash and derivatives trading under the same roof at CME would save major banks millions of dollars a year by enabling them to set aside less collateral.

It’s a similar story in foreign exchange markets. NEX’s platforms for trading currencies are among the world’s biggest, while CME oversees massive volumes in futures on euros, pounds, yen and others.

The deal would be Duffy’s biggest since he bought Nymex Holdings Inc. in 2008. Shares of CME have more than tripled since 2011 as the company has benefited from increased volume in derivatives trading.

NEX shares have advanced more than 30 percent since Bloomberg broke the news of the talks on March 15, boosting its market value to more than 3.7 billion pounds and cementing Spencer’s position as a billionaire.

Wednesday’s rally increases Spencer’s fortune by 55 million pounds, pushing the 62-year-old French wine devotee’s net worth to 1.03 billion pounds. It’s quite a turnaround for a man who five years ago was only worth 389 million pounds, according to calculations by Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Spencer owns about 16 percent of NEX and 1 percent of TP ICAP, the company that bought the ICAP name at the end of 2016.

NEX’s roots date back more than 30 years to a brokerage called Intercapital, founded by Spencer. That firm eventually grew to become the world’s biggest broker of deals between banks. The former Conservative Party treasurer sold a part of his company and the ICAP name to Tullett Prebon for $1.6 billion at the end of 2016, leaving NEX focused on electronic trading and post-trade services.

— With assistance by Annie Massa, Tom Metcalf, and Matthew Leising