Catalan Cause Ripples Across Europe With Surrender in Scotland

Clara Ponsati, a former member of Carles Puigdemont’s Catalan government that tried to declare independence from Spain, turned herself into Scottish police after a judge in Madrid ordered her detention on a European warrant.

Ponsati handed herself in at an Edinburgh police station on Wednesday morning. The former head of education policy in Puigdemont’s government, Ponsati is an economics professor at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Clara Ponsati and her lawyer in Edinburgh, March 28. Photographer: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

German highway police detained Puigdemont on Sunday as he attempted to drive from Finland to Belgium and he is now being held in jail on remand while a judge considers Spain’s request to return him to Madrid to face prosecution for rebellion. The bid to bring Puigdemont and Ponsati back to Spain means the legal crackdown on Catalonia’s secession drive is now being played out on a European stage.

Puigdemont’s arrest on Sunday sparked a riot in Barcelona that led about 100 people to seek medical attention and prompted sporadic protests including blockades of Catalan highways. The Catalan parliament passed a motion on Wednesday backing the right of Puigdemont and other separatist leaders to become regional president even while in jail.

Viable Candidate

The government of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said the regional parliament must now focus on electing a viable candidate who’s not under prosecution and that it will keep emergency powers to govern Catalonia in place until it does so. Puigdemont and members of his circle face trial not because of their ideas but because of their serious acts against the constitutional order, government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said Tuesday.

The bid to bring Ponsati to Spain to face trial has caused an outcry in Scotland, which held its own, legal, independence referendum in 2014, when 55 percent to 45 percent voted to remain in the U.K. St. Andrews University has said it is “deeply concerned by recent developments, their motives and potential consequences.”

“We strongly oppose the Spanish government’s decision to seek the arrest and imprisonment of independence supporting politicians," Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose nationalist party runs the government in Edinburgh, said in a statement. “The fact that our justice system is legally obliged to follow due process in the determination of extradition requests does not change those views.”