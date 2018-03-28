Brexit Transition Means Business as Usual for Banks, BOE Says

The Bank of England sought to reassure banks and insurers that they can rely on a transition period to ease their adjustment to Brexit, even though the 21-month bridge deal with the European Union isn’t final.

The statement on Wednesday is the BOE’s latest optimistic signal to the industry on the outcome of the Brexit talks. It contrasts with the more cautious line taken by the EU, where regulators stress that firms need to prepare for a so-called hard Brexit, in which the talks on the terms of withdrawal, including the transition, collapse without a deal.

In light of a EU summit decision on the transition, the BOE said in a statement it’s “reasonable” for firms doing business in the U.K. under existing EU rules “to plan that they will be able to continue undertaking these activities during the implementation period in much the same way as now.”

The BOE also said in letters to firms today that they may “plan on the assumption that U.K. authorization or recognition will only be needed by the end of the implementation period.”

A transition period was agreed on in principle at an EU summit this month, responding to calls from the industry for more time to implement their Brexit contingency plans. The lobby group U.K. Finance said regulators should now be given the flexibility “not to insist on worst-case contingency planning” and to address threats that Brexit poses to derivatives and insurance contracts.

The BOE’s line on the transition may come too late to affect firms’ preparations for Brexit, as many have already started shifting staff and business lines to the continent so they’ll be up and running when the U.K. exits the bloc. The BOE has said 10,000 jobs may be at risk on day one of Brexit.

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said this month that regulators across Europe could do more to reassure businesses that the transition is “not just delivered on paper,” and that it is valuable for planning for the next three years.

That optimism hasn’t been reciprocated across the Channel. When asked on Wednesday if the European Central Bank would be refreshing its own Brexit guidance to banks after the summit, a spokesman referred to previous statements by the ECB’s oversight arm and declined to comment further. A European Commission spokesman also referred back to previous statements.

The ECB has told banks that while a transition arrangement “could be useful,” legal certainty will only come when the entire withdrawal agreement is ratified by both sides. The ECB and national euro-area supervisors therefore expect banks to continue preparing for all outcomes, including a no-deal scenario. The ECB has set an end-June deadline for applications to operate in the euro area after Brexit.

“What clients want to know is that their rights will be respected in the EU, and the Bank of England cannot give much comfort on that,” Rob Moulton, London-based partner at Latham & Watkins, said before the BOE’s announcement. “The extent to which the bank’s guidance will be binding upon the authorities in the EU will be open to question.”