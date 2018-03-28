Blue Sky Falls as Short Seller Glaucus Questions Fund in Report

Shares of Blue Sky falls as much as 10% after Glaucus report

Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd. fell in Sydney trading after short-seller Glaucus Research Group questioned the company’s assets under management in a report.

Shares dropped as much as 10 percent, to the lowest since August, after Glaucus said it had a short position in the Brisbane-based fund manager and valued the stock at A$2.66 at most. Glaucus alleged that Blue Sky’s fee-earning assets under management were an estimated 63 percent less than the reported figure, according to the report.

Blue Sky didn’t immediately respond to e-mail and phone requests for comment when contacted by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Before today, the shares had risen more than 1,100 percent since Blue Sky went public in Jan. 2012.

This is the second time that Glaucus has targeted a company listed in Australia. The research firm in March 2017 issued a critical report on TFS, which was then renamed Quintis. Shares in the sandalwood producer fell about 80 percent before being suspended from trading last May. The company confirmed the appointment of KordaMentha as administrators in January.

— With assistance by Tim Smith