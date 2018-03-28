Aussie Bonds See Best Month Since 2016 Brexit Turmoil: Chart

Australian bonds are set for their best month since June 2016 as the 10-year yield heads toward 2.5 percent, a level last seen in November. With economists cutting their forecasts for Australian growth, doubts are growing about the central bank’s confidence the economy will exceed its potential rate of 2.75 percent this year. The slide has helped drive the gap with U.S. Treasuries to the widest in four decades, and hasn’t been good for the Aussie.