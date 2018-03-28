All-Time High for Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica Inc. jumped to the highest level in its decade as a publicly traded company after better-than-expected earnings eased concerns over the abrupt departure of its chief executive officer last month. The yogawear maker’s currency-adjusted sales growth of 11 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter was driven by booming e-commerce orders. Shares rose as much as 12 percent on an intraday basis Wednesday and were floating around the 12-month consensus target price of analysts.