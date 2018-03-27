Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Federal safety investigators have a date with Tesla in Silicon Valley. Mark Zuckerberg has a date on Capitol Hill. And Paul Ryan may have a date with voters back in Wisconsin, where he just might have a credible challenger. —Sam Schulz

How Facebook helps shady advertisers pollute the Internet. In a sense, the scammers who run online ad campaigns for everything from diet pills to bot-infested dating sites are much like Cambridge Analytica. Because Facebook is so effective at vacuuming up people and information about them, anyone who lacks scruples and knows how to access the system can wreak havoc or earn money at astonishing scale. As one said of Facebook: “They go out and find the morons for me.”

Stocks tumbled this afternoon, led by a tech selloff worsened by Facebook's woes. And Google could owe Oracle billions for using Java in its Android mobile operating system, thanks to a new ruling in a case that has divided Silicon Valley for years.

You load 60 tons, what do you get? Maybe France’s entry into the global cargo-airship race, the Flying Whale. It's the length of two 747s placed end to end, and it can pluck lumber from the middle of the woods, lifting an industry-leading 60 tons.

California’s ready to retaliate if Trump undoes Obama-era car-emission rules. The state could decouple its own rules from them, sources tell Bloomberg—potentially creating a patchwork of regulations for automakers.

Heads are spinning, especially in Moscow, at Trump’s quick switch from courting Putin to expelling 60 Russian diplomats and downgrading diplomatic relations as part of a Western alliance against Kremlin provocations.

Remington has a $500 million question hanging over its bankruptcy. Litigation over a trigger defect in many of its rifles will likely be delayed, but how it will ultimately be resolved is unclear. A judge never ruled on a $3 million settlement before the company filed for bankruptcy.

Where chefs go out to eat in New York. If there’s one person who truly knows how to pick a good restaurant, it’s a chef. They go everywhere: to after-hours joints in Little Tokyo, cozy neighborhood spots for date night, and the hottest dining rooms in midtown.