Turkish Banker Asked His Country to Intervene in U.S. Case

As a Turkish banker accused of aiding Iranian sanctions evasion was preparing to go to trial last fall, his lawyers asked the Republic of Turkey to intervene and seek immunity for him.

The request was not granted in full, defense attorney Victor Rocco said in a court filing late Monday. Instead, the Turkish Embassy sent a “diplomatic note” to the U.S. State Department that stopped short of a formal request that the banker, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, be granted immunity, Rocco said. Atilla ultimately went to trial, was convicted in January and faces life in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

Rocco explained that Atilla’s lawyers had believed that as the head of international banking at state-owned Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, their client may have been entitled to immunity because he was a Turkish government employee. Rocco gave no further details about the diplomatic note sent by the Turkish government.

The disclosure came in response to an order by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman directing Atilla’s lawyers to detail all contacts they had with U.S. and Turkish officials in preparation for the case. Another defendant in the case, Reza Zarrab, also sought to use political influence to get the case dismissed, hiring two confidants of President Donald Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey. Zarrab pleaded guilty before trial and served as the government’s chief witness against Atilla.

Atilla’s lawyers said in the filing that their only other contact with U.S. officials was with those on the prosecution team and people it had to communicate with to subpoena government documents.

In another filing Monday, his lawyers argued for a lighter prison term. Under U.S. law, a judge must first consider the suggested sentence under federal guidelines, which include the amount of money involved in the scheme. Court officials say Atilla deserves a life sentence under the guidelines, while the defense argues that they require a sentence of no more than 57 months, or just under 5 years. The judge isn’t bound by the recommendation and will make his own determination.