Trade War Winners and Losers

Oil investors win while stocks lag as trade tensions mount
By
Natasha Doff

Almost four weeks of escalating tensions over global trade have shaken up global markets, handing big returns to oil traders and leaving stock and dollar investors nursing losses. Investors are scrambling to adjust to the White House’s protectionist agenda after President Donald Trump ordered $50 billion of tariffs on Chinese products. Meanwhile, the appointment of Iran hardliner John Bolton for U.S. national security helped drive oil’s rally.

