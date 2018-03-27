The Daily Prophet: When Will We Learn Not to Bet Against Bonds?

A lot of very smart investors have looked very dumb in recent years by predicting a bear market in bonds. Of course, bonds have had their ups and downs, but nothing that can really be called a full-on, nasty, 1970s-style selloff. And while they may still turn out to be right, it's probably not going to happen this week.



More than a few bond traders were on edge coming into Monday as the U.S. Treasury prepared to embark on an unprecedented spurt of borrowing to finance a growing budget deficit. In all, the government will end up selling about $300 billion of Treasury bills and notes in this holiday-shortened week. That's more than the government bond markets of Portugal, Ireland and Sweden, to name just a few. So, how are things going at the halfway mark? Better than many probably expected. The market digested $126 billion of three-month, six-month and two-year debt on Monday without too much disruption. The same goes for Tuesday's sales of $124 billion in four-week, 12-month and five-year debt. Perhaps most telling is that the five-year note auction drew the most bids relative to the amount sold for that maturity since September, which is a sign of strong demand.



The so-called bid-to-cover ratio for the five-year note auction jumped to 2.50 from 2.44 last month. There's more to come. Investors on Wednesday will bid on $15 billion of 2-year floating-rate notes and $29 billion for seven-year notes. Of course, the recent wobble in stocks and the concerns about a budding trade war between the U.S. and China have helped to bolster demand for haven assets such as Treasuries, but that hasn't stopped strategists from putting out with reports on Treasuries with suggesting bonds may be on the cusp of a bullish breakout.



HUBRIS TAKES OVER

Given the big declines in U.S. stocks Tuesday after Monday's big gains, it may feel like a case of one step forward, two steps back. But for those able to sleep soundly even with the gyrations, the rewards will come -- at least judging by two recent surveys. State Street Global Markets said Tuesday that its monthly index of global institutional investor confidence, which differs from survey-based measures because it is based on the actual trades and covers 15 percent of the world's tradable assets, has soared to the highest level since March 2016. For the curious, the MSCI All-Country World Index was about 28 percent lower than it is right now. The biggest increase in confidence this month was in North America, followed by Europe and then Asia. The survey isn't an outlier. A Bloomberg News poll of more than 20 Wall Street strategists found that they see the S&P 500 ending the year at 3,000, an increase of about 14 percent from its current level. That's unchanged from the February survey and up slightly from the median estimate of 2,950 in January's poll.



DOLLAR'S DEFICIT DISTRESS

The Bloomberg Dollar Index snapped two days of declines to rise on Tuesday, but that looked like it had more to do with troubles in currencies such as the euro rather than any confidence in the greenback. It also probably helped that the dollar had floated toward the bottom of its tight, two-month-long trading range. That said, more strategists are expressing concern about the ability of the U.S. to fund the twin budget and current-account deficits. That was a major concern in the early 2000s, but then the financial crisis came and those worries subsided as the Federal Reserve took control of markets. But with the Fed now backing away, such worries are getting more prominence in research reports. Jeremy Hale, head of macro strategy at Citigroup, produced a chart tracking the five-year change in the combined deficits as percentage of GDP, and the five-year percentage change in the Fed’s dollar index, with a two-year lag, according to Bloomberg News' Ye Xie. The correlation is remarkable, and suggests the large deficits probably require higher yields, a weaker dollar, or both to attract foreign investors.



MODI BOWS TO THE BOND VIGILANTES

For the first time in a long while, investors in India's bond market have something to cheer about. In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government announced it would auction just 48 percent of its planned annual bond sales in the first six months of the financial year starting April 1. That’s less than the 60 percent to 65 percent it typically raised in previous years, according to Bloomberg News' Kartik Goyal and Subhadip Sircar. The size of the annual debt sale was also cut by 500 billion rupees ($7.7 billion). The yield on India's benchmark bonds due in 2028 plunged 29 basis points, the biggest slide since November 2013, to 7.33 percent Tuesday. Bond investors had been pushing up yields amid concerns over near-record annual borrowing of 6.06 trillion rupees. “This is the first step toward a sustainable bull rally in bonds,” Sandeep Bagla, associate director at Trust Capital Services India, told Bloomberg News. “This is an extremely smart move by the government, realizing the ground realities.”



EASTER IS MORE EXPENSIVE

Egg prices in the U.S. have surged close to a record high, just in time for Easter, according to Bloomberg News' Megan Durisin. The wholesale cost of a dozen eggs in the Midwest has more than doubled in the five weeks through March 23 to $2.71, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show. That’s the highest since prices hit a record $2.77 in August 2015 amid a bird flu outbreak. This year, Easter is on April 1. Demand for decorating and cooking typically rises before Easter, and adverse weather in the Northeast may have prompted shoppers to stock up on grocery staples, Knox Jones, an analyst at Advanced Economic Solutions in Omaha, Nebraska, told Bloomberg News. “Easter is propelling demand, and it is earlier than last year,” Vertical Group analysts including Heather Jones wrote in a report. “Despite the surge in egg prices, retailers are still using eggs as a loss leader to drive traffic in an aggressively competitive retail environment.”



TEA LEAVES

Could Wednesday bring another round of inflammatory tweets from the White House on how badly the U.S. is getting treated by its trade partners? It's certainly possible, because that's when the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its monthly report on the merchandise trade data for February. The deficit has gotten worse for five straight months, culminating in January's $75.264 billion shortfall that was the biggest since 2008. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg is for the February deficit to be little changed at $74.4 billion. But be warned, the shortfall has exceeded the estimate in each of the past four months.

If you’d like to get The Daily Prophet in e-mail form, right in your inbox, please subscribe to this link. Thanks!



DON'T MISS

Lawmakers Don't Understand How Stock Buybacks Work: Ben Carlson

Investors Seeking a Roadmap Should Look Back to 1994: Joe Carson

Private Equity? It's More Like Pirate Equity: Jared Dillian

Not Everyone Will Lose in U.S.-China Trade War: Michael Schuman

Matt Levine's Money Stuff: Unicorns Take Different IPO Paths