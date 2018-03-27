South Africa Plans to Create 330,000 Youth Jobs Over Next Year

South Africa’s government, businesses and labor unions plan to create at least 330,000 jobs for youth over the next year, addressing one of the country’s biggest economic challenges, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

“The depth and extent of youth unemployment is huge in our country and we therefore have to respond,” Ramaphosa said at an event marking the launch of the program in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

South Africa’s unemployment rate stands at 26.7 percent.

