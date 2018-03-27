Rio Bows Out of Coal Business With $4 Billion of Deals in a Week

Rio Tinto Group completed its exit from coal with a bang, agreeing to sell more than $4 billion of Australian mines in just a week.

The world’s second-biggest miner on Tuesday agreed to sell its last coal mine, the Kestrel project in Queensland, for $2.25 billion to private equity firm EMR Capital and Indonesia’s PT Adaro Energy Tbk. That follows Rio’s announcements last week that it’ll offload coal assets to Glencore Plc for $1.7 billion in cash and also sell an undeveloped coal project.

Just five years ago it would have been hard to imagine that one of the top miners wouldn’t be digging up the dirtiest fuel, which generates about 40 percent of the world’s electricity. Rio’s coal-free future is in stark contrast to many of its rivals, such as Glencore, the world’s top coal shipper. The fuel is one of BHP Billiton Ltd.’s main strategies, while Anglo American Plc has pulled back on plans to sell out of the commodity.

Coal Exposure Production in 2017 by company Source: Company filings

While many miners are bullish on coal, the fuel has become a flashpoint for a growing movement of investors calling for miners to cut their exposure. For example, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund doesn’t invest in firms that make 30 percent of their sales from coal, while the Church of England sets the limit at 10 percent.

Other Focus

Yet Rio’s decision is more to do with its coal mines not being able to compete with its other assets, rather than pressure from climate-change or divestment campaigns. Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sebastien Jacques has argued that even a mining firm as big as his only has so much managerial talent and money, and must focus those on more productive assets. Rio has also been able to sell coal mines for what it sees as good prices, allowing more cash to be returned to shareholders.

The coal sales deliver “exceptional value to our shareholders and will leave our portfolio stronger,” Jacques said in a statement.

Read more: Rio’s blowout cash puts dividends and deals in focus

Rio is choosing to prioritize its iron ore, copper, bauxite and aluminum operations, Jacques said Saturday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

The London-based miner has been shedding its Australian coal assets since dismantling its energy division a few years ago. Last year, it agreed to sell its Coal & Allied Industries Ltd. to China’s Yanzhou Coal Mining Co., before Glencore then bought a stake in the project. Rio has also sold other projects in places from Australia to Mozambique.

Rio’s energy operations, including coal, uranium and other assets, accounted for about 7 percent of revenue last year, down from a peak of 24 percent a decade earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In 2017, the Kestrel mine produced 4.25 million metric tons of hard coking coal and 0.84 million tons of thermal coal. Rio will decide in August whether to use proceeds from the Kestrel sale to fund additional returns to investors, Jacques has said. The deal is expected to complete in the second half of the year.

— With assistance by David Stringer, and Perry Williams