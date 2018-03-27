Nordea Is Hit by Record Mortgage Client Defections in Sweden

Nordea Bank AB has been losing mortgage customers in Sweden for five consecutive months, marking an unprecedented development at the biggest Nordic lender.

The bank, which has cut prices on some loans in an effort to fight the trend, has seen its Swedish mortgage book contract 0.9 percent since September, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Statistics Sweden data published on Tuesday.

Shrinking Book Nordea's Swedish mortgage portfolio declined for a fifth month in a row in February Source: Bloomberg calculations based on Statistics Sweden data

The development marks a record among Sweden’s four biggest banks, where monthly outflows in the past 16 years never persisted longer than two consecutive months. What’s more, the customer exodus coincides with rapid market growth.

Continued Growth Sweden's banks have grown mortgage volumes every month, with very few exceptions Source: Bloomberg calculations based on Statistics Sweden data

Nordea has been losing clients since September, when it unveiled a plan to move its headquarters to Finland from Sweden in pursuit of a more hospitable regulatory climate inside Europe’s banking union. Customers are also leaving Nordea as smaller (often online) competitors grab market share by offering cheaper mortgages. Nordea responded in January by cutting prices on many home loans.

Sweden Finds It Left Some Holes in Its World-Beating Bank Rules

There are some signs the bank’s latest price reductions may be slowing the development. Nordea lost 125 million kronor in volumes in February, compared with an average monthly decline of 951 million kronor in the previous four months.

But with mortgage lending in Sweden growing an annual 7.2 percent last month, Nordea’s portfolio expansion of just 0.5 percent shows it’s still losing market share.

Losing Share Nordea's Swedish mortgage market share has dropped to 14.0% from 15.0% in a year Source: Bloomberg calculations based on Statistics Sweden data

Lansforsakringar Bank and state-owned SBAB grabbed 14 percent and 17 percent of new lending in February, respectively, much more than their overall market share.