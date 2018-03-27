Nasdaq 100's Trading Range Blows Out

The aftershocks from February’s volatility earthquake have arrived.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index’s trading range spiked to 314 points on Tuesday, its widest spread since the market turmoil following China’s devaluation of the yuan in August 2015.

The calm that prevailed for the past two years is decidedly in the past. The Cboe NDX Volatility Index averaged 14.09 as the equity gauge surged 32 percent last year. So far in 2018, the fear measure has averaged 20.19.

Intraday swings on the Nasdaq 100 have also picked up. Last year, the widest range in any 21-session period was 74 percentage points. It’s been higher than that every day since the selloff in early February.

The global tech wreck has seen Guggenheim’s sector exchange-traded fund for China plummet 7.7 percent over the past four sessions while the Nasdaq 100 have given back about 5 percent.