Nafta Is Bigger Risk to Mexican Peso Than Election, Survey Shows

Nafta renegotiations are the biggest threat to the Mexican peso this year, outweighing concern about the nation’s presidential election, according to a survey of more than 100 foreign exchange professionals surveyed by Bloomberg at a recent event in Mexico City.

Of those surveyed, 46 percent said the fate of the $1 trillion trade pact is the top macro-economic issue, followed by 34 percent who said the Mexican presidential election was the most important. The eighth round of Nafta negotiations is scheduled for mid-April.

The majority of respondents said they expect the peso to end 2018 between 18 and 20 pesos per dollar -- at drop of at most about 8 percent from its current level. The peso is the second-best performing currency this year.

Only 17 percent of those surveyed said that they expected the peso to decline past 20, and 12 percent expected appreciation below 18. Interest rates in Mexico will be between 7 and 8 percent by the end of the year, according to the majority of respondents.