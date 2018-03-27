U.K. Government Questions Melrose's Long-Term Commitment to GKN

Melrose Industries Plc offered to keep GKN Plc’s aerospace operations for at least five years should an $11 billion hostile takeover offer succeed after the U.K. government questioned its long-term commitment to the engineering group.

Melrose will provide a legally binding guarantee preventing it from offloading the aero division, which includes politically sensitive defense activities, until April 1, 2023, Chief Executive Officer Simon Peckham said Tuesday in a letter to Business Secretary Greg Clark.

The U.K. turnaround specialist issued the pledge after Clark wrote to Peckham on Monday saying GKN’s defense exposure required a “long-term approach” which might not be compatible with Melrose’s business model. With a Thursday deadline for investors to decide between the competing bids looming, he also sought guarantees on GKN’s U.K. headquarters, workforce, investment, tax status, pensions and relationship with suppliers.

The government’s eleventh-hour intervention adds another dimension to the takeover tussle, which has seen Melrose pitch its strategy of boosting margins at both the aerospace and automotive units before any sale as more considered than Redditch, England-based GKN’s own plan for an immediate breakup.

‘Not Compatible’

At the same time, politicians and labor groups have said that they doubt Melrose’s expertise and painted it as an asset-stripper in disguise. The Unite trade union added to those voices Tuesday with a statement urging shareholders to reject the takeover, saying that the autos sector requires five to eight years to bring a product to market, extending to as many as 15 years in aerospace -- timescales “not compatible” with the Melrose approach.

Melrose repeated earlier assurances on GKN’s HQ and jobs, and also increased its commitment to funding research and development at the company by 10 million pounds ($14 million) while saying that the automotive division’s innovation center will become a focus for electric driveline technology. GKN’s plan to sell the auto unit to U.S.-based Dana Inc. would have no such benefit for Britain, Peckham said.

The conflict between GKN and the Birmingham-based Melrose, the largest U.K.-only hostile-takeover battle in a decade, has led to an almost daily exchange of press statements from both sides. Dana on Monday increased the cash portion of its $6.1 billion bid for GKN’s Driveline unit by 100 million pounds. The U.S. firm said Tuesday that it’s offering superior value with a greater upside and lower execution risk.

Shares of GKN rose as much as 2 percent and were trading 1.4 percent higher at 437.50 pence as of 10:58 a.m. in London. The company’s market value is 7.5 billion pounds, about 10 percent below the 8.3 billion-pound Melrose offer.