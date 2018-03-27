May Gives Strong Sign She Will Boost Health Spending This Year

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May signaled she plans to boost spending on the National Health Service ahead of the next Budget.

Speaking in front of a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, May said that she wanted “to come forward with a long-term plan” to ensure that the NHS “can cope with demand ahead of the spending review.”

“I suggest we can’t wait until next Easter,” she told a panel of lawmakers.

The Sunday Times, citing senior government people it didn’t identify, had reported over the weekend that the move could lead to 4 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) of extra money a year for the ailing state-run health service over the course of the next decade.