Liikanen Urges Caution Against Tightening ECB Policy Too Soon

European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said that exiting from unprecedented stimulus can be more safely done once expectations for inflation exceed policy makers’ goal.

He said that that price pressures remain lower than expected and noted that the ECB’s target is “symmetrical.” Inflation in the euro area was just 1.1 percent in February, compared with the aim of just below 2 percent.

“A gradual tightening of monetary policy will rest on a more solid basis when indications of inflation rates to potentially temporarily exceed 2 percent become more prominent in inflation expectations,” the Finnish central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Slow But Steady Euro-area price growth has edged lower lately, but is expected to gradually pick up Source: Eurostat, ECB

The comments present one of the more cautious views among the Governing Council, which is expected to wind down net asset purchases by the end of this year and raise interest rates for the first time in the middle of 2019. They stand in contrast to the more hawkish case Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann presented on Monday, when he argued that inflation predicted to be “more or less” in line with ECB’s goal in 2020 warrants a start of policy normalization soon.

On weak price pressures, Liikanen said that persistently sluggish growth in the aftermath of the financial crisis make it more difficult to estimate the economy’s potential and the amount of unused capacity.