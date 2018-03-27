China's Big Banks Stage a Profit Comeback as Bad Loans Recede

Two of China’s largest banks posted better-than-expected profit growth in 2017 as a strengthening economy curbed soured loans and the government’s campaign to cut debt boosted their lending margins.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 3 percent increase in net income last year, while Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. on Monday posted a 5 percent gain. Both lenders beat analysts’ estimates.

China’s top five banks, which control more than a third of the nation’s $40 trillion in banking assets, are staging a comeback thanks to improvements in borrowers’ repayment ability and higher demand for loans. They are also benefiting from President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on excessive debt, which is forcing smaller banks to turn to big lenders to borrow money.

ICBC’s net interest margin widened by 6 basis points while the spread expanded by 3 basis points at AgBank. Both banks’ nonperforming loan ratios dropped for the first time since at least 2013, and senior executives said at press conferences that they expect the benign asset quality trend to continue.

Together with China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of Communications Co., combined profits at the Big Five probably grew about 3 percent last year, the fastest expansion since 2014, according to analysts’ estimates. That’s projected to pick up to about 8 percent in 2018 as rising global interest rates boost margins.

Light Ahead Profit growth at big banks is set to accelerate Sources: Company filings, Bloomberg

Their results are partly flattered by a poor 2015 and 2016, when concerns intensified about rising bad loans across China’s financial sector. Asset quality has since improved as economic growth accelerated in 2017 for the first time in seven years. Another sign of optimism emerged this month, when the regulator was said to have lowered bad-loan provisions to a minimum 120 percent from the previous 150 percent, freeing up more cash for lending.

Shares of ICBC have climbed 8 percent this year while AgBank surged more than 24 percent, outperforming the 3 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Still, Hong Kong-listed Chinese banks are trading at an average 0.75 times their forecast book value.

ICBC’s bad-loan coverage ratio, which measures provisions against soured credit, climbed to 154 percent by December. At AgBank, the buffer surged to 208 percent.

Key year-on-year numbers for ICBC included:

Net interest income: 522 billion yuan versus 472 billion yuan

Net fee and commission income: 140 billion yuan versus 145 billion yuan

Capital adequacy ratio: 15.14 percent versus 14.61 percent

Dividend payout ratio: unchanged at 30.5 percent

— With assistance by Jun Luo, and Alfred Liu