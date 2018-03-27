This ‘Candlestick Hammer’ Suggests Facebook's Stock Just Bottomed

Facebook Inc. may be done making new lows for now, or at least that’s what the charts are telling us.

The stock’s remarkable recovery on Monday, erasing a 6.5 percent drop to close 0.4 percent higher, formed what technical analysts call a candlestick hammer. This pattern generally occurs after a significant decline and usually at the end of a downtrend, suggesting that a short-term bottom may be in place.

And it’s not just the candles that are making the bulls giddy. The stock’s bounce flashed another major technical signal by keeping a five-year uptrend line intact.

As for Tuesday’s action, Facebook opened lower but has since staged another recovery. Shares are now up 0.7 percent and outperforming most large-cap technology stocks.