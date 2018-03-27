China Industrial Profits Decelerated on Slower Factory Inflation

Profit growth at Chinese industrial firms decelerated at the start of this year amid weaker factory-gate inflation.

Industrial profits rose 16.1 percent in the first two months of 2018 from a year earlier, less than the 31.5 percent increase in the first two months of 2017. Total profits for the period were 969 billion yuan ($155 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Industrial production accelerated in the first two months, offsetting slower gains in producer prices, the NBS said in a statement. The bureau cited pickups in non-metal minerals, petroleum, natural gas, heating and pharmaceuticals as the fastest-growing sectors.

The statistics bureau doesn’t release standalone year-on-year data for January or February. Those individual months are not published due to the different timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which began in mid-February this year after starting at the end of January in 2017.

— With assistance by Yinan Zhao