BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees

Bank of America Corp. pays female staff in Britain 28.7 percent less on average than male employees, according to a report released Tuesday.

The divide widens to 57.9 percent for year-end discretionary bonuses. The newly required disclosures compare the total earned by all male U.K. staff with female employees. The gap reflects the high concentration of men in senior and lucrative positions, while a bigger share of lower-paid jobs are held by women.

The disparity in pay at the U.S. bank’s British unit is narrower than at HSBC Holdings Plc, where women were paid an average 59 percent less than male employees. The national average pay gap is about 18 percent, according to the Office for National Statistics. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported a gender gap of 56 percent.

"We are committed to bringing more women into financial services at a senior level, and into roles that offer the prospect of significant progression," Bank of America said in the report.