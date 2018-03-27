Austria Draws Scorn for Sitting Out Russian Diplomat Expulsions

Austria is drawing criticism from parts of the European Union for saying it couldn’t expel Russian diplomats on account of its neutrality.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government, which includes nationalists that cooperate with Vladimir Putin’s party, has declined to join the tough international response to a nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in England. It said Austria is a “builder of bridges between East and West” and wants to “keep channels open” to Moscow.

That position is “hardly compatible with EU membership” and there’s “a big difference between being part of the West and being a bridge between the West and the East,” former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said Tuesday on Twitter.

Artis Pabriks, a former Latvian foreign minister who’s a member of the European Parliament, called Austria’s decision a “bad joke.” He asked: “Which other EU policies/decisions Kurz does not apply to Austria?”

Kurz, whose People’s Party is part of the same political family as the parties of Bildt and Pabriks, said Monday that Austria backs the EU’s decision to pull its ambassador to Russia.

In declining take further measures, his government cited Austria’s neutrality, which the country adopted as a condition for ending its post-World War II occupation by the U.S., the Soviet Union, the U.K. and France in 1955.

United Russia

Austria, which has gotten most of its natural gas from Russia for 50 years, has a history of trying to moderate the EU’s approach to Moscow. Social Democrat Werner Faymann was one of the more skeptical EU leaders when initial sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2014 over the annexation of Crimea.

Kurz’s coalition partner, the Freedom Party, led by Vice Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache, signed a “working agreement” with Putin’s United Russia party in Moscow in 2016, saying it would like to roll back the sanctions.