AT&T Says Dish Chairman’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition

Dish Network Corp. has claimed AT&T Inc.’s takeover of Time Warner will hurt Dish’s ability to reach a deal for Time Warner programming, forcing the movies and shows to "go dark" for the satellite company’s customers.

But to Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen, that isn’t always a bad thing.

AT&T on Tuesday cited Ergen’s statements about taking tough stands in negotiations with programmers to undermine Dish’s claim that the Time Warner takeover will make it more likely there will be a breakdown in negotiations, costing Dish subscribers. Dish has failed to reach agreements with multiple programmers in recent years, including with Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting in 2014.

Ergen said during talks with Turner that the broadcaster was "one of the easy ones to take down" and that losing CNN -- even during an election -- was a "non-event." Ergen also said there isn’t a channel Dish won’t take down if the price is too high because doing otherwise will raise subscriber costs.

Those comments took center stage Tuesday in the trial over AT&T’s proposed $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner. The Justice Department has asked a federal court judge to block the deal, arguing it will raise costs for pay-TV subscribers across the country and undermine emerging competition from services like Dish’s online TV service, Sling TV.

Warren Schlichting, Sling’s president, testified Monday that the merger would make it tougher for Dish to negotiate a deal for Time Warner programming and make it more likely that Time Warner content would "go dark." Turner and Dish eventually reached an agreement after their talks collapsed in 2014.

On Tuesday during cross examination, AT&T lawyer Daniel Petrocelli confronted Schlichting with Ergen’s statements.

"In the midst of an election back in 2014, one of the reasons you went dark on CNN is because you thought they were asking for too much money," Petrocelli said. "Mr. Ergen publicly stated it was a non-event" and that losing CNN would "save a big, big, big check from a cash-flow perspective."

When Schlichting sought to portray those remarks as merely negotiating tactics, Petrocelli interrupted.

"You’re saying Mr. Ergen made these statements even though they were not truthful, just to get an advantage in negotiations?" Petrocelli asked.

"The statements are absolutely truthful," Schlichting said. "Personally, I would have to disagree."

Petrocelli said Ergen would be "a wildcat" with or without the merger.

“Charlie is Charlie,” Schlichting said.

The case is U.S. v. AT&T Inc., 17-cv-2511, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).