The turmoil that’s gripped markets in 2018 has pushed stock valuations in the Asia Pacific region back below their historical average. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index now trades at 13 times estimated earnings, compared to the 13.1 average over the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That could bode well for equities as money managers look to position themselves for the second quarter of the year after a first quarter that’s been characterized by a surge in volatility.