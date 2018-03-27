Apple Retools for Schools to Challenge Google

Apple Inc. is heading back to the classroom. The company on Tuesday pitched a refreshed version of its basic iPad and software tailored for schools in an effort to regain U.S. market share lost to rivals. Chromebook laptops powered by Alphabet Inc.’s Google software accounted for 60 percent of laptops, tablets and other mobile computers shipped to K-12 schools in the third quarter of 2017, while iPads made up only 12 percent of sales, according to Futuresource Consulting. As Bloomberg Gadfly’s Shira Ovide writes, schools have become a battleground for technology companies to build loyalty among future buyers and Apple needs children to help keep the iPad going.