Amazon-Monoprix Partnership Could Augur Retail War in France

Shares in Casino Guichard Perrachon SA rose the most in 10 days in Paris after its high-end unit Monoprix announced a partnership late Monday with Amazon.com Inc. on grocery deliveries in Paris, potentially shaking up a highly competitive retail market.

According to the terms of the commercial agreement, grocery items from Monoprix will be available to Amazon Prime Now app’s customers in Paris and the surrounding region, the companies said late Monday in a joint statement.

The announcement comes just as French family-owned retailer Leclerc said it was moving back to Paris through a small networks of shops, in a bid to grab a share of the highly profitable urban market of Paris and its suburbs, which offers higher margins than in the rest of the country.

Casino rose as much as 2.64 euros, or 7 percent, to 40.2 euros in Paris, and traded at 39.99 euros at 9:07 a.m. The gain made up some of the decline so far this year, with the stock losing a fifth of its value so far in 2018.