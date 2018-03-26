Zimbabwe to Ensure Clarity Over Mining Policy, Minister Says

Zimbabwe, home to the world’s second-largest reserves of platinum group metals, will ensure there’s clarity over mining policy as the southern African nation seeks to attract investment, according to Mines Minister Winston Chitando.

Amendments to the country’s mining laws will be finalized by May, the minister said at a mining conference in Johannesburg. Zimbabwe will be announcing specific developmental policies during the next few weeks, he said.

The country received $6 billion of new mining investments since President Emmerson Mnangagwa replaced former President Robert Mugabe in November, Chitando said.