The surging tensions over trade between the U.S. and China have prompted comparisons to American combativeness toward Japan that preceded the 1987 equity meltdown, at least in the mind of Bocom International Holdings Co. market analyst Hao Hong. President Donald Trump’s move to rein in Chinese imports parallels U.S. legislators’ outrage over an emerging Japan decades ago, when U.S. congressmen smashed a Toshiba radio with sledgehammers, according to Hong. “Less than two months later, the U.S. market peaked, and then saw an epic plunge on the Black Monday,” the analyst wrote in a recent note to clients.

