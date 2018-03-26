The Daily Prophet: Stock Traders Put Faith in Mnuchin's Hopes

As markets closed on Friday to cap one of the worst weeks for stocks in years, the mood couldn't have been worse. The U.S. was talking about imposing stiff tariffs on Chinese goods, and China was talking about scaling back purchases of U.S. Treasuries in response. And just as talk of another potential "Black Monday" was making the rounds, Steven Mnuchin of all people quelled the nerves.



The Treasury secretary said Sunday that he’s optimistic the U.S. can reach an agreement with China that will avert the need for President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on at least $50 billion of goods from the country. And just like that stocks were off to the races, gaining the most since 2015 as the S&P 500 soared 2.72 percent. The rebound was aided by the sense that the recent selloff has made stocks a bargain. At about 16.6 times this year's estimated earnings, the S&P 500 ended last week at the cheapest in two years. As recently as late December, the index was trading at a lofty 20 times expected earnings. Tom Porcelli, the chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a research note Monday that there would need to be "a considerable escalation" in the trade rhetoric to justify the recent pullback in riskier assets. Based on what is known so far, Porcelli estimates that "tit-for-tat" across-the-board 25 percent tariffs on all goods between the U.S. and China would reduce U.S. real GDP only by about half a percentage point.



Or then again, maybe investors are becoming clued into Trump's negotiating style. The Trump administration tends “to negotiate to a more reasonable position, or more toward the center, as time goes on,” Maggie Gage, the head of Washington research at Credit Suisse Securities, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.



BOND DELUGE STARTS

This is a big week for the U.S. bond market, with the Treasury Department poised to auction about $300 billion of bills and notes, the most ever. And if the results of the first day of sales are any indications, Wall Street's primary dealers, who are obligated to bid at the auctions, are going to be left with a ton of debt to offload down the road. The government on Monday sold $30 billion of two-year, fixed-rate notes, the most for that maturity since mid-2014. After all was said and done, the primary dealers were left with 41.3 percent of the securities, the largest share since December. Few investors are willing to own shorter-dated debt with the Federal Reserve not backing away from its plan to raise interest rates three times this year. At 2.30 percent, two-year yields are only about half a percentage point above the Fed's target for the federal funds rate. Besides the two-year notes, the U.S. also sold $51 billion of three-month bills and $45 billion of six-month bills. On Tuesday, the government will offer $65 billion of four-week bills, $24 billion of one-year bills, and $35 billion of five-year notes.



WHAT TRUMP GIVETH, TRUMP TAKETH AWAY

Remember the so-called Trump Trade? That was a strategy to buy assets expected to benefit from the Trump administration's pro-growth, pro-business policies. Few assets benefited more than copper, as prices surged about 37 percent between the presidential elections in November 2016 and mid-February. But all the talk about tariffs and trade wars has investors heading for the doors, pushing prices down about 8 percent the last five weeks. “When Trump was elected, everybody thought his policies were going to make life easier for business,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank, told Bloomberg News. “Now, we’re talking about a possible trade war and the negative effect that’s going to have on the global economy.” Prices fell as much as 1.9 percent on Monday after Chinese officials and state media said over the weekend that the White House's plan to impose tariffs on their exports could backfire on the U.S. and dent sales at American corporate giants including Apple, Boeing and Intel, according to Bloomberg News' Mark Burton. LME copper stockpiles also hit the highest level in more than 10 months and spot contracts traded at steep discounts to futures, suggesting ample supply.



PESO PRANCES HIGHER

Mexico's peso was the star of the foreign-exchange market on Monday, rising to its strongest level since early October. Traders were encouraged by comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said that it looks like the U.S. will have a really good deal on Nafta. That means there's likely to be less saber-rattling among negotiators that could spook markets. The chances of a breakthrough in Nafta negotiations has improved significantly in recent weeks, Goldman Sachs analysts Alberto Ramos, Paulo Mateus, and Gabriel Fritsch wrote in a research note. Whether the peso continues to strengthen from here may have more to do with trading patterns than with fundamentals. It seems that every time in recent months the peso has strengthened to its current level of about 18.50 per dollar, which also happens to be right about at the currency's 200-day moving average, it has weakened, according to Bloomberg News' Sebastian Boyd. Bullish bets on the peso fell last week by the most this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Net long peso positions fell to 66,845 contracts in week ending March 20 from 86,913 contracts a week earlier, the CFTC data show. The peso is world's best performer this year, appreciating about 7.5 percent against the dollar.



RUSSIA ROILED

Say what you will about the effectiveness of expelling 60 Russian diplomats from the U.S. in getting the Kremlin to change its behavior, at least the financial markets think the move could have an impact. The MOEX Russia index of stocks closed down 2 percent, its biggest decline in almost a year, while the nation's bonds fell and the ruble erased its gains after the U.S. and more than a dozen European nations announced a swath of diplomatic expulsions in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in the U.K., according to Bloomberg News' Ksenia Galouchko. “Sentiment is badly bruised by these concerted expulsions,” Julian Rimmer, a London-based emerging-markets trader at Investec Bank, told Bloomberg News. “And sentiment not only makes traders feel uncomfortable with positions and more inclined to offload them, but it also serves as a deterrent to future investment.” Ten-year ruble bonds dropped, lifting the yield five basis points to 7.06 percent, while Russian credit-default swaps climbed to the highest since Jan. 1. “Before Russia has responded to the move and the general picture gets clearer, we would recommend being ruble sellers,” said Vladimir Miklashevsky, a senior economist at Danske Bank in Helsinki.



TEA LEAVES

The economic data from the euro zone has taken a turn for the worse. Citigroup's economic surprise index for the region, which measures data that exceed forecasts relative to those that miss, has gone from its highest since 2010 in late November to its lowest since early 2016. Just last week, IHS Markit's composite purchasing managers index slid to 55.3 in March from 57.1 in February, signaling the slowest pace of growth in the euro area’s private-sector economy in 14 months. That's makes Tuesday's sentiment reports all the more important. The median estimate in a survey of economists by Bloomberg news is for the European Commission to say that it's Economic Confidence index for March dipped slightly to 113.3 from 114.1 in February. That still be a pretty lofty level, since the index has risen from 107.5 last March, and the 115.3 level record in December was the highest since 2000.

