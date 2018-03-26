SpaceX's Software Engineering VP Joins Driverless Startup Aurora

Self-driving startup Aurora has added another big-name hire to its roster: SpaceX’s former vice president of software engineering, Jinnah Hosein.

Hosein joins Aurora with the same title, Aurora said in an emailed statement. Self-driving software company Aurora was founded by Chris Urmson, Sterling Anderson and Drew Bagnell, former executives from autonomous-car projects at Google, Tesla Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., respectively.

Jinnah Hosein Source: Aurora

During some of his time at Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hosein served in a dual role as interim vice president of Autopilot software at Tesla -- another Musk-led company -- after Anderson’s own departure to found Aurora.

“Pleased to announce @_jdh has joined @aurora_inno as VP of Software,” Anderson wrote in a tweet Monday. “Jinnah is a man of exceptional talent and impeccable character. I once entrusted a team to his care; am thrilled to do so again.”