Sierra Leone Runoff Vote to Proceed Tuesday, Court Rules

A Sierra Leone court ruled that a presidential runoff set for Tuesday must proceed even as a hearing into alleged fraud during the vote’s first round earlier this month continues.

The declaration on Monday by High Court Judge Abdulrahman Mansaray in the capital, Freetown, follows after a member of the ruling All Peoples’ Congress party filed an injunction over irregularities during the March 7 election. The same court ordered the National Electoral Commission on March 24 to halt preparations for the second round, pending the presentation of arguments on Monday.

Opposition leader Julius Maada Bio, of the Sierra Leone People’s Party, won the first round with 43.3 percent of the vote and will face Samura Kamara, the candidate of President Ernest Bai Koroma’s APC who secured 42.7 percent, in a runoff. The two parties have dominated the nation’s politics since independence from Britain in 1961.