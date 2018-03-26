Roku Insiders Get First Chance to Sell Since IPO

Six months after going public, Roku shares are trading at more than double their listing price. But March 27 presents the first chance for directors, executive officers and some other large holders to sell their stakes in the video-streaming pioneer.

Roku is the best-performing IPO to raise at least $250 million over the past year, according to Bloomberg data. With shares up nearly 150 percent from their debut, Roku bulls see upside in the exodus toward over-the-top content at a steep discount to Netflix, Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote in a note today.

But selling activity has been picking up. Shares are down 32 percent since Feb. 21, when Roku’s first-quarter revenue forecast missed analyst estimates.

The lockup expiration may create a short-term technical challenge for the stock, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein cautioned in a March 20 note.

Also on March 27, Roku CFO Steve Louden will be discussing the competitive landscape and drivers of the business, among other topics, in a conference call with Aliya Capital.

