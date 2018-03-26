Puigdemont Extradition Bid May Spark German Court Battle

Spain’s effort to get hold of former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont will start a cascade of court procedures in Germany that could drag on for months.

Puigdemont, who was arrested on Sunday as he crossed into Germany from Denmark by car, will first appear before a judge on Monday who will issue a preliminary ruling on whether he can be held in custody. That hearing isn’t public and will take place in the town of Neumuenster where the Catalan politician is currently held.

Demonstrations in Barcelona, March 25. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

German prosecutors will then start the process of handling the Spanish request to return him to face trial on rebellion charges. Spain issued a European Arrest Warrant, which aims to simplify and speed up extraditions between member states of the European Union. Nevertheless, German law requires that a court must clear any extradition, a procedure which can take several weeks or months.

The former Catalan president’s detention in Germany was hailed by anti-separatist forces as a decisive blow against the push for Catalan independence. In a boost for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Puigdemont now exits the political stage, at least for the short-term, and is unable to influence events in Barcelona.

The Schleswig Higher Regional Court will later have to decide whether Puigdemont can be held in custody while the proceedings are pending, said Michael Rosenthal, a German defense lawyer. The judges could decide to grant him bail and order some provisional measure ensuring he will stay in Germany while his case is pending.

Prosecutors in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Puigdemont is held, will first have to check on their own whether there are legal reasons to block his extradition. If not, they will ask the Schleswig Higher Regional Court to clear it. Puigdemont’s lawyers will have the opportunity to present their arguments against it. If the judges rules against him, the defense can appeal to Germany’s constitutional court.

Under the rules for the European Arrest Warrant, there’s a catalog of offenses for which countries must extradite, like terrorism, human trafficking or child pornography. Rebellion isn’t on that list, so the judges need to determine whether the action Puigdemont is charged for is also a crime under German law.

While Germany punishes high treason, that crime requires violent acts by the perpetrator or threats to use violence, said Otto Lagodny, a professor of comparative criminal law at Salzburg University. Since Puigdemont has always avoided being associated with violence, the court may have to block the extradition, he said.

"The judges would need to show a lot of spine for a ruling blocking the extradition, it’s a huge responsibility," said Lagodny. "I’m afraid they will duck out of it."

Even if the court ruled that there aren’t any legal obstacles to an extradition, Germany would have some political leeway to oppose it, said Rosenthal, the defense lawyer. While the authorities of Schleswig-Holstein will have to rule on this, they have to liaise and consult with the German federal government.

"There’s still that good old tradition that you normally don’t extradite for political offenses," said Rosenthal. "Something of that is still in the rule that, even if courts clear an extradition, the authorities can say no."

Past proceedings over European Arrest Warrants have in some situations taken months, if not years. In a case against four traders charged in the U.K. for rigging interest-rate benchmarks at Deutsche Bank AG, the U.K. had issued an arrest warrant in May 2016. The men, all German citizens, weren’t put in custody and fought their extradition which was finally blocked by a Frankfurt court in February, almost two years later.