Puigdemont Can Be Detained During Extradition Case, Judge Says
Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont must remain in a German jail after losing the first round of an extradition battle with Spain that could drag on for months.
A judge in the northern German city of Neumuenster ruled late Monday that the detention of Puigdemont can continue during the legal process. The court said, however, that there questions about the ultimate outcome of the Spanish extradition request.
