At Least 10 Countries Will Slap Down Penalties: Russia Update

In the U.S. and across Europe, a number of Russia diplomats are likely to be expelled in a coordinated response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in the U.K.

President Donald Trump is preparing to kick out dozens of Russian diplomats and several European nations are expected to do the same after European Union leaders declared in a statement that it was “highly likely” there was “no plausible alternative explanation” other than Russia being to blame.

Bild Says Germany Looking at Expulsions (1:10 p.m.)



Germany is considering expulsion of Russian diplomats, Bild newspaper reported, citing unidentified an unidentified Germany official: “There are plans to expel Russian diplomats from Germany. But this should be a joint decision among a number of EU member states.”

Russia to Face Penalties From At Least 10 Countries (1 p.m.)



As many as 10 European Union countries will take a coordinated action in response to Russia’s chemical attack in the U.K. earlier this month, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

*A detailed announcement will be made at 3 p.m., according to the two people, who asked not to be identified discussing private decisions

Russia Warns of Tit-for-Tat Retaliation (12:47 p.m.)

Russia warned that it won’t take any expulsions lying down. The Kremlin hasn’t had any official information on reported U.S. plans to expel diplomats and will act reciprocally if such actions take place, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman told reporters on a conference call.

Germany Says Wait on Russia Response (12:40 p.m.)

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, to reporters in Berlin on Russia measures: “We’ll report to you when there’s something to report.”

Poland, Baltic Countries to Hold News Conferences (12:38 p.m.)

Poland’s security agency detained a man working at the country’s energy ministry suspected of spying for Russia. Russia’s ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry in Warsaw for talks and Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz is due to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Warsaw.

Baltic countries will hold their own press conference at 4:10 p.m. local time to announce their reaction to the chemical weapons attack in the U.K., the Latvian foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Coming Up:

* Trump could be making an announcement on expulsions at 3 p.m.

* May is expected to update Parliament on the highlights of the EU summit from 4:30 p.m.

