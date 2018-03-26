Omeed Malik Surfaces in Season Premiere of Showtime's ‘Billions’

Joins an array of real-life financiers seen on cable series

Former Bank of America executive seen in cameo appearance

Two months after his departure from Bank of America Corp. amid an accusation of inappropriate sexual conduct, Omeed Malik has surfaced on Showtime’s “Billions.”

Omeed Malik, third from left, in the third-season premiere of "Billions." Photographer: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg

Malik appeared Sunday night in the season premiere as one of the guests at a high-powered ideas dinner of hedge fund managers including Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital Management, Michael Platt of Bluecrest Capital Management, and Michael Karsch of Hunter Peak Investments.

For the past two seasons, “Billions" has mixed fact with fiction by inviting real-life business titans onto the show including Jim Chanos, Mark Cuban and Steve Tisch.

Malik departed the bank after the lender began investigating an accusation of inappropriate sexual conduct, Bloomberg reported in January. His lawyer, Mark Lerner at Kasowitz Benson Torres, has previously said Malik hasn’t engaged in any sexual harassment and hasn’t interfered with the bank’s review of the matter. A request for comment from Malik on Monday wasn’t returned by Lerner.

A representative for Showtime said on Monday that “Billions” began filming this season’s episodes in September. Other productions have been thrown into disarray by the #MeToo movement. Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in the crime thriller "All the Money in the World" and cut from future episodes of "House of Cards."

While Lasry, Platt and Karsch appear as themselves at the dinner, Malik is listed in the credits as Omar Malkov.